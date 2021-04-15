Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on foreign buying
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded gains late Thursday morning amid strong foreign buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,190.12 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a muted start, as the country may adopt stronger social distancing measures if daily COVID-19 cases remain high throughout the rest of the week.
The key stock index gained ground on foreign and institutional buying.
Concerns of fast post-pandemic inflation decreased and the central bank froze the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent, saying the economic recovery has been patchy due to the resurgence of the coronavirus.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 0.12 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and internet portal giant Naver traded flat.
Mobile messenger operator Kakao surged 8.48 percent on its first trading after it split its shares fivefold.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.08 percent, and chemical maker LG Chem shed 1.45 percent. Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 0.75 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118.15 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
