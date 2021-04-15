S. Korean economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2021 on brisk exports: KERI
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow in the mid-3 percent range this year on resilient exports, a leading private think tank said Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is likely to expand 3.5 percent on-year this year, a sharp turnaround from a 1 percent contraction in 2020, according to the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
KERI's latest projection is higher than the 3 percent forecast made by the Bank of Korea in late February.
The think tank under the Federation of Korean Industries, the lobby for South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates, attributed its rosy growth outlook to improving overseas shipments stemming from a recovery in the global economy.
KERI also said the most critical risks to South Korea's growth path will be the country's measures to cope with a new coronavirus wave and the pace of its vaccine rollout.
South Korea's exports are projected to climb 5.1 percent on-year in 2021, compared with a 2.4 percent on-year decline in 2020.
Corporate capital spending is predicted to swell 5 percent this year on aggressive investments in chip, IT and environment-friendly sectors.
Construction investment is forecast to increase 1.7 percent on-year, compared with a 0.1 percent on-year decline in 2020.
Private consumption, which accounts for the bulk of domestic demand, is predicted to grow only 2.2 percent, a drastic turnaround from a 5 percent fall in 2020, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 and rising household debt.
South Korea's consumer prices will likely increase 1.1 percent on-year in 2021, a tad higher than the previous year's 1 percent gain, according to the think tank.
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
DP's three-term lawmakers pledge 'bone-cutting' reform after election defeats
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student