3 U.S. service members, dependent test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Three American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, while the others came here on commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," USFK said.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 825.
