KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,930 UP 60
Binggrae 63,100 DN 700
POSCO 346,000 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,810 DN 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,550 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 UP 3,000
LS 66,900 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 230,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 69,400 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,900 DN 750
LOTTE 34,550 UP 1,200
DB INSURANCE 45,500 UP 300
SK Discovery 59,000 DN 900
GS E&C 44,150 UP 150
KPIC 307,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 84,100 UP 100
LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 3,500
NHIS 12,050 UP 100
GCH Corp 40,000 UP 2,150
LGInt 30,950 DN 450
DB HiTek 53,900 DN 800
CJ 97,700 UP 2,400
JWPHARMA 30,350 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 19,850 UP 850
Hyundai M&F INS 23,550 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,700 UP 5,000
ShinhanGroup 37,450 UP 350
HITEJINRO 35,100 DN 450
Yuhan 65,800 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 174,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 51,600 UP 1,700
DL 91,200 UP 1,600
Daesang 26,350 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,590 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,460 DN 70
LG Corp. 109,500 UP 8,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,000 0
