Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 15, 2021

BoryungPharm 22,550 DN 550
L&L 15,450 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,500 0
Shinsegae 274,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 293,500 DN 500
SGBC 92,500 DN 3,500
Hyosung 87,300 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,900 DN 100
KIA CORP. 85,200 DN 800
SK hynix 137,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 612,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,600 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,300 UP 50
Kogas 33,300 DN 150
Hanwha 31,550 DN 550
KEPCO E&C 37,200 UP 1,850
HYBE 250,000 UP 14,500
PanOcean 5,970 DN 100
Kakao 120,500 UP 8,500
GC Corp 396,000 UP 36,500
Hanmi Science 65,200 UP 4,800
NEXENTIRE 8,050 UP 240
CHONGKUNDANG 148,000 UP 1,500
KCC 272,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 112,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 23,400 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,700 DN 1,100
Daewoong 35,750 UP 600
SamyangFood 91,400 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 417,000 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 977,000 DN 23,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 DN 80
KAL 26,450 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,100 DN 100
SKC 147,000 DN 2,000
NamsunAlum 3,945 UP 60
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!