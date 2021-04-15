BoryungPharm 22,550 DN 550

L&L 15,450 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,500 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 49,500 0

Shinsegae 274,000 DN 3,000

Nongshim 293,500 DN 500

SGBC 92,500 DN 3,500

Hyosung 87,300 UP 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,900 DN 100

KIA CORP. 85,200 DN 800

SK hynix 137,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 612,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,600 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,300 UP 50

Kogas 33,300 DN 150

Hanwha 31,550 DN 550

KEPCO E&C 37,200 UP 1,850

HYBE 250,000 UP 14,500

PanOcean 5,970 DN 100

Kakao 120,500 UP 8,500

GC Corp 396,000 UP 36,500

Hanmi Science 65,200 UP 4,800

NEXENTIRE 8,050 UP 240

CHONGKUNDANG 148,000 UP 1,500

KCC 272,500 DN 3,500

SKBP 112,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 23,400 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 75,700 DN 1,100

Daewoong 35,750 UP 600

SamyangFood 91,400 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 417,000 UP 2,500

TaekwangInd 977,000 DN 23,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 DN 80

KAL 26,450 UP 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,100 DN 100

SKC 147,000 DN 2,000

NamsunAlum 3,945 UP 60

