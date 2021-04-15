Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 April 15, 2021

MERITZ SECU 4,610 UP 5
GS Retail 37,700 UP 50
Ottogi 570,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 35,750 UP 300
F&F 156,500 DN 7,500
Hanssem 117,500 DN 3,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 UP 50
KSOE 134,500 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 83,700 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 191,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 66,000 DN 400
SamsungHvyInd 7,480 DN 70
SYC 58,500 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 60,900 DN 500
S-Oil 78,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,550 DN 850
LG Innotek 218,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 284,500 DN 3,500
HMM 29,850 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 77,500 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 252,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 308,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,700 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 12,200 DN 250
S-1 82,000 DN 500
OCI 124,500 UP 3,500
KorZinc 418,000 UP 5,000
ZINUS 82,300 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 300,500 UP 7,000
SNT MOTIV 59,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 46,650 DN 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,900 DN 100
SK 284,500 DN 9,000
ShinpoongPharm 90,400 UP 400
Handsome 41,950 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 15,100 DN 50
COWAY 67,000 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 1,500
