KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanchem 265,000 UP 500
DWS 48,200 DN 850
KEPCO 24,100 DN 100
SamsungSecu 41,300 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 14,550 DN 350
DSME 28,400 DN 100
IBK 9,240 UP 80
DONGSUH 31,950 DN 350
SamsungEng 14,850 UP 900
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,200 UP 350
KT 28,600 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,350 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,200 DN 400
KT&G 82,900 UP 500
DHICO 13,950 DN 400
Doosanfc 51,700 DN 1,200
LG Display 25,150 UP 550
Kangwonland 24,500 DN 250
NAVER 391,000 DN 500
NCsoft 920,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 136,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,000 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 42,350 DN 1,050
GS 41,400 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 172,000 UP 10,500
Celltrion 309,500 DN 5,500
Huchems 22,600 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 UP 200
KIH 106,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 40,050 DN 450
Fila Holdings 42,900 UP 50
DSINFRA 10,800 DN 150
CJ CGV 26,600 0
DWEC 6,730 0
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
(LEAD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing