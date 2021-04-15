DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO KPS 36,300 UP 1,750

LGH&H 1,561,000 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 891,000 DN 6,000

HanmiPharm 358,000 UP 16,000

POONGSAN 35,000 UP 1,900

KBFinancialGroup 54,000 UP 800

Hansae 21,100 DN 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 3,290 DN 25

AMOREPACIFIC 267,000 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 11,150 UP 350

Youngone Corp 40,000 DN 400

SK Innovation 276,500 0

CSWIND 80,600 DN 1,100

GKL 15,650 DN 250

LG HAUSYS 86,400 DN 900

KOLON IND 60,800 DN 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY506 00 DN400

KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 DN 400

emart 169,000 DN 500

HANJINKAL 54,700 DN 300

DoubleUGames 69,400 UP 700

CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500

COSMAX 122,500 UP 2,500

MANDO 64,600 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 UP 16,000

INNOCEAN 60,500 UP 700

Doosan Bobcat 42,000 UP 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,400 UP 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,150 0

ORION 123,000 DN 4,500

Netmarble 141,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59500 UP100

BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 30

BGF Retail 159,500 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 274,500 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 28,200 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 10,400 0

(MORE)