KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 April 15, 2021

DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,300 UP 1,750
LGH&H 1,561,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 891,000 DN 6,000
HanmiPharm 358,000 UP 16,000
POONGSAN 35,000 UP 1,900
KBFinancialGroup 54,000 UP 800
Hansae 21,100 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,290 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 267,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 11,150 UP 350
Youngone Corp 40,000 DN 400
SK Innovation 276,500 0
CSWIND 80,600 DN 1,100
GKL 15,650 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 86,400 DN 900
KOLON IND 60,800 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY506 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 DN 400
emart 169,000 DN 500
HANJINKAL 54,700 DN 300
DoubleUGames 69,400 UP 700
CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500
COSMAX 122,500 UP 2,500
MANDO 64,600 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 UP 16,000
INNOCEAN 60,500 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 42,000 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,400 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,150 0
ORION 123,000 DN 4,500
Netmarble 141,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59500 UP100
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 30
BGF Retail 159,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 274,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 28,200 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,400 0
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
