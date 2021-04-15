Vice FM Choi to travel to Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico next week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will travel to Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico next week as part of efforts to expand cooperation with Central and South America, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Choi will visit the countries from Sunday through April 26, as a follow-up to last month's forum on cooperation between South Korea and Latin America in digital technologies, infrastructure and other areas, the ministry said.
"Through this visit, Vice Foreign Minister Choi plans to express our resolve to expand cooperation with Central and South America, and support South Korean businesses seeking to advance into the region or operating there," Choi Young-sam, the ministry's spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
As part of preparations for his trip, Choi plans to host a virtual meeting of the heads of South Korean diplomatic missions in Latin America on Friday to discuss ways to expand substantive cooperation with the region.
Last month, Seoul hosted the Korea-LAC Digital Cooperation Forum, where Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong voiced hope for greater cooperation with the region, which he cast as a key partner for co-prosperity. LAC stands for Latin American and Caribbean countries.
