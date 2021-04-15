Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged strong and various support Thursday for South Korea's semiconductor sector, calling it a core national strategic industry to decide the fate of the nation's economy.
He was chairing a rare "expanded meeting" of economy-related ministers at Cheong Wa Dae. It was joined by the chief executives of eight local firms, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Hyundai Motor.
The president pointed out at the start of the session that the global economy is now going through a "colossal transformation."
He called for "one team" efforts from the corporate world and the government to ride out the "tough wave of changes and to seize opportunities."
"The move of the global supply chain being reorganized is most distinctive in the semiconductor sector," Moon said.
It represents a "key national strategic industry" to decide the present and future of South Korea's economy, he added.
He stressed that South Korea should continue leading the global chip supply network and vowed "strong support" for the local industry.
"The government will explore various measures to help it keep the world's No. 1 ranking and widen the gap (with other countries)," Moon said.
Moon's statement came days after U.S. President Joe Biden declared a plan for aggressive investment in chip infrastructure during a virtual meeting with a group of corporate leaders, including Samsung.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
(LEAD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea mulls int'l suit against Japan's plan to release contaminated water: Cheong Wa Dae