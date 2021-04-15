S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 15, 2021
All News 16:30 April 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.658 0.648 +1.0
3-year TB 1.147 1.102 +4.5
10-year TB 2.020 1.990 +3.0
2-year MSB 0.920 0.895 +2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.027 2.003 +2.4
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
