Hyundai Motor to launch IONIQ 5 in S. Korea next week

All News 17:15 April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will launch the IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle in the domestic market next week as its production resumed this week.

Hyundai plans to launch the IONIQ 5 model on Monday, and government subsidies will be available for EV purchases from Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

The subsidy from the central government is 8 million won (US$7,200), and subsidies from provincial governments reach up to 11 million won.

Given the IONIQ 5 long-range models are priced at 49.8 million-54.5 million won, customers can purchase the models at the lowest price of 30.8 million won with the subsidies.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The production of the IONIQ 5 was suspended from April 7-14 due to a problem in auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co.'s production line, which rolls out the traction motor for the all-electric model.

Hyundai was planning to produce 10,000 IONIQ 5 models during the one-week period but produced only 2,600 units due to the problem.

On Feb. 23, Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5, the first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), as it strives to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai was planning to launch the IONIQ 5 in Europe last month, but the glitch delayed the launch. It plans to launch the model in the United States and other markets later this year.

#Hyundai-IONIQ 5 launch
