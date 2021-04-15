Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l Assembly reports 1st COVID-19 case among lawmakers

All News 21:06 April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lee Gae-ho of the ruling Democratic Party tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first virus case among the incumbent lawmakers, the National Assembly said Thursday.

Lee underwent COVID-19 testing earlier in the day after one of his secretaries was confirmed to have been infected, it said.

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2021, shows lawmaker Lee Gae-ho. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#lawmaker coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!