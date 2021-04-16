Korean-language dailies

-- Moon to replace prime minister, several ministers, his aides (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- US congressmen hold hearing on S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban (Kookmin Daily)

-- Younger people face difficulty in finding jobs, suffer economic hardship and social isolation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon to replace PM, ministers, presidential aides; ruling party to elect new floor leader (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon to conduct Cabinet reshuffle, replace his aides (Segye Times)

-- Moon to visit U.S. late next month for summit with Biden (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi governor, Busan mayor seek regional govts' own measures to contain COVID-19 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon, Biden to hold their first summit next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon vows state support for chipmaking industry (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon to replace PM, 4-5 ministers in Cabinet reshuffle (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to draw up measures to support chipmaking industry (Korea Economic Daily)

