(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 16)

The pause came after a similar blood clotting side effect occurred in Europe and other parts of the world with the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. A growing number of European and other countries have banned or restricted the use of this vaccine. Here in Korea, the health authorities have prohibited those aged below 30 from getting the vaccine after clots were found in three recipients, with two of them in their 20s. The country had earlier allowed the use of the vaccine for people under 60.