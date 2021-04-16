Friday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:06 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/09 Rain 60

Incheon 15/10 Rain 10

Suwon 16/08 Rain 60

Cheongju 17/09 Sunny 60

Daejeon 17/08 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/06 Rain 60

Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 17/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 19/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 20/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/11 Cloudy 30
(END)

