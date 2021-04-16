Vice FM Choi holds phone talks with new U.S. deputy secretary of state
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun spoke by phone with new U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including the upcoming summit between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
Their first phone talks came after the U.S. Senate approved her nomination Tuesday (U.S. time) as the country's No. 2 diplomat. Sherman is known here for her key role as the policy coordinator for North Korea under the Bill Clinton administration from 1999-2001.
During the talks, Choi and Sherman agreed to work together for a successful summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, scheduled for the second half of May. They also reaffirmed efforts for close coordination so as to further develop the Korea-U.S. alliance, the ministry said.
The two also agreed to hold in-person talks at an early date, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry