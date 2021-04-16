Hyundai Motor, SK Innovation team up for HEV battery development
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it will collaborate with local battery maker SK Innovation Co. to develop the battery system for its upcoming hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).
The pouch-type battery cell will be topped on HEVs to be released by the automotive group's two affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- from 2024, the carmaker said.
SK Innovation has supplied batteries to Kia's Soul EVs as well as Hyundai's Ioniq 6 and Kia's EV 6, both of which are equipped with the automotive group's dedicated EV platform, called E-GMP.
A HEV combines an internal combustion engine system with an electric propulsion system, and its battery size and performance varies depending on the model.
The two companies will collaborate throughout the process covering design, production and quality assessment to develop a safe and cost-efficient battery system best suited for the hybrid models, Hyundai said.
