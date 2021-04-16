S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until May 16
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad, will remain in effect until May 16. The current advisory was set to expire on Friday.
The extension came as many countries around the world continue to restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas and many international flights remain suspended amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
The ministry also called on citizens to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities and minimize contact with other people.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry