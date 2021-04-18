Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 medical device firms ordered to correct unfair biz practice

All News 12:00 April 18, 2021

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to order two importers of medical devices to take corrective actions over their unfair business practice.

Abbott Korea Co. and Medtronic Korea Co. provided financial support to doctors for their participation in overseas seminars between 2014 and 2019 in a bid to encourage them to use their imported cardiovascular stent, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The commission also decided to fine Abbott Korea 16 million won (US$14,000).

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

