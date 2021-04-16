Justice ministry shuts down building after reporting first COVID-19 case
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- An official at the Ministry of Justice has tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in a shutdown of the entire ministry building Friday.
The official from the ministry's Prosecution Bureau was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday morning after displaying fever symptoms the previous day, the ministry said.
In a preemptive move, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye immediately issued a shutdown order for the entire ministry building located at the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul.
In addition, all ministry officials and employees were instructed to immediately leave the building, take coronavirus tests and wait at home for their test results.
Park himself took the coronavirus test after canceling his entire official schedule, including a planned visit to the ruling Democratic Party to cast a vote in its floor leader election.
It is the first time for the justice ministry to report a COVID-19 case among employees at the Gwacheon complex building. Late last year, the ministry came under fire for failing to properly cope with massive coronavirus outbreaks among inmates at some correctional facilities supervised by the ministry.
The infected ministry official, whose identity was withheld, reportedly contracted the virus from his or her family.
Earlier on Thursday, the ministry shut down the floor, where the Prosecution Bureau is located, and isolated all bureau officials after the infected official complained of fever symptoms.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry