Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
--------------------
(3rd LD) Moon to hold summit talks with Biden in D.C. next month: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first in-person summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden next month on alliance issues and joint efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
Moon plans to visit Washington, D.C. "in the latter half of May" at Biden's invitation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. The two sides are still in consultations on an exact schedule, which will be made public once fixed, he added.
--------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the second straight day Friday as the country's virus fight is at a critical juncture of bracing for another wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 673 more COVID-19 cases, including 652 local infections, raising the total caseload to 112,789, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
(LEAD) Slump in domestic demand eases amid pandemic: finance ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a recovery track as exports remain robust and a slump in domestic demand has gradually eased amid the pandemic, the finance ministry said Friday.
In its monthly economic assessment report, the government presented a more positive assessment about private consumption, compared with March, when it said domestic demand had suffered extended sluggishness.
--------------------
Defense chief, JCS chairman receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul received their first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Friday, the defense ministry said.
Suh and Won were given the vaccine shots at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in consideration of their planned overseas trips, according to the ministry.
--------------------
Kakao founder sells 500 bln won worth of stocks as part of donation pledge
SEOUL -- The founder of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. and his wholly-owned company has sold 500 billion won (US$447 million) worth of stocks in Kakao part of his pledge to donate half of his assets, a filing showed Friday.
The move came after Kim Beom-su, who serves as Kakao's chairman, pledged in February this year to donate more than half of his assets, which at the time was estimated to be worth more than 10 trillion won.
--------------------
S. Korea, Indonesia to soon resume fighter jet negotiations: official
SEOUL -- South Korea and Indonesia will soon resume talks about their joint fighter jet development project, an official said, after Indonesia's defense minister attended the jet's prototype unveiling ceremony in a show of commitment to the project.
Indonesia is a partner for the 8.8 trillion won (US$7.9 billion) project, called IF-X in the country, but doubts have grown over Jakarta's commitment to the joint program after the Southeast Asian country stopped making payments for the 20 percent of the total development cost it had promised to shoulder.
--------------------
(LEAD) U.S. lawmakers express concerns over S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban
WASHINGTON, -- A group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday expressed concerns over a recent South Korean law that prohibits the dispersal of propaganda leaflets to North Korea, noting the law may limit the freedom of speech of South Koreans and others working to promote human rights.
Their shared concerns were expressed at the start of a hearing hosted by a bipartisan caucus of the House of Representatives, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.
--------------------
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry