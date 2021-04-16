Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon replaces senior secretaries for political affairs, social policy, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson

All News 14:36 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, a move coupled with a major Cabinet shake-up to name a prime minister.

Former lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was tapped as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, and Lee Tae-han, an audit official at the National Health Insurance Service, as senior secretary for social policy, Moon's office announced.

The president also named Park Kyung-mee, secretary for education policy, as new Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson.

Ki Mo-ran, professor of preventive medicine at the National Cancer Center, was appointed to oversee disease control and prevention affairs, a newly created post.

Earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae announced the pick of Kim Boo-kyum as new prime minister and the replacement of five ministers.

Lee Cheol-hee, new senior presidential secretary for political affairs, speaks to reporters at the Chunchugwan press room of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on April 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!