Moon replaces senior secretaries for political affairs, social policy, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, a move coupled with a major Cabinet shake-up to name a prime minister.
Former lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was tapped as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, and Lee Tae-han, an audit official at the National Health Insurance Service, as senior secretary for social policy, Moon's office announced.
The president also named Park Kyung-mee, secretary for education policy, as new Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson.
Ki Mo-ran, professor of preventive medicine at the National Cancer Center, was appointed to oversee disease control and prevention affairs, a newly created post.
Earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae announced the pick of Kim Boo-kyum as new prime minister and the replacement of five ministers.
