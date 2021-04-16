Ex-President Lee Myung-bak again visits hospital for treatment while serving prison term
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently serving a prison term on corruption charges, was hospitalized Friday for a medical checkup and treatment, according to judicial sources.
Lee was admitted to the Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul, more than two months after he was discharged from the same hospital in February.
Lee served as South Korea's president from 2008-2013. Details on his health have not been disclosed.
He is expected to stay in the hospital until Monday, according to the sources, but the schedule of when he will be released may change according to the doctor's assessment.
This is the second time Lee has been granted temporary leave from the prison for medical issues following his hospitalization in December.
In October, the former conservative president was sentenced by the Supreme Court to 17 years behind bars for embezzling 25.2 billion won (US$22.5 million) from corporate funds of DAS, an auto parts company that he effectively owned, and accepting bribes totaling 9.4 billion won from companies, including Samsung Electronics Co.
