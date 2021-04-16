Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-President Lee Myung-bak again visits hospital for treatment while serving prison term

All News 15:35 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently serving a prison term on corruption charges, was hospitalized Friday for a medical checkup and treatment, according to judicial sources.

Lee was admitted to the Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul, more than two months after he was discharged from the same hospital in February.

Lee served as South Korea's president from 2008-2013. Details on his health have not been disclosed.

He is expected to stay in the hospital until Monday, according to the sources, but the schedule of when he will be released may change according to the doctor's assessment.

This Feb. 10, 2021, file photo shows former President Lee Myung-bak leaving Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul to be moved to a prison in Anyang, 23 km south of Seoul. Lee was sentenced to 17 years in prison on charges of embezzlement and bribery by the Supreme Court in October 2020. (Yonhap)

This is the second time Lee has been granted temporary leave from the prison for medical issues following his hospitalization in December.

In October, the former conservative president was sentenced by the Supreme Court to 17 years behind bars for embezzling 25.2 billion won (US$22.5 million) from corporate funds of DAS, an auto parts company that he effectively owned, and accepting bribes totaling 9.4 billion won from companies, including Samsung Electronics Co.

