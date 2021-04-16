Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding bags 636 bln-won order for 3 LNG carriers

All News 14:41 April 16, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has obtained a 636 billion won(US$567 million) order from an Asian company to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The carriers, to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., will be delivered by July 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

KSOE has three subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!