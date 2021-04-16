Korea Shipbuilding bags 636 bln-won order for 3 LNG carriers
All News 14:41 April 16, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has obtained a 636 billion won(US$567 million) order from an Asian company to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
The carriers, to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., will be delivered by July 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE has three subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
