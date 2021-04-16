(profile) New oceans minister nominee tasked with dealing with Fukushima water release
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Park Jun-young, currently the vice oceans minister, is tasked with dealing with Japan's planned release of radioactive water into the sea and enhancing safety measures against it.
Park has served in various positions at the ministry, such as deputy minister for planning and coordination. The 53-year-old veteran bureaucrat also worked at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for three years.
Early this week, Japan said it will release into the sea radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, in two years, despite global protest.
An estimated 1.25 million tons of such water is in temporary storage at the Fukushima plant on the east coast of Japan, which was devastated by a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in March 2011.
"I plan to thoroughly cope with the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant, while placing the health and safety of our people as the top priority," Park said in a statement released shortly after the nomination.
Park studied public administration at Korea University.
The nomination requires parliamentary approval.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
