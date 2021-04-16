(profile) Prominent female engineer tapped to lead science, ICT ministry
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A renowned female electronic engineer who has made inroads in the country's male-dominated science and engineering field was tapped to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT on Friday.
Lim Hye-sook, a professor of electronic and electrical engineering at Ewha Womans University, currently serves as the chairperson of the National Research Council of Science & Technology, which supports and oversees the country's state-backed science and technology research institutes.
She will be tasked with overseeing the Moon administration's digital New Deal initiative, which aims to boost investment in new technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence, for job creation, as well as the country's space program. The country aims to launch its first homegrown rocket into space in October this year.
Born in 1963, Lim earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering at Seoul National University and her doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.
She worked as a researcher at Bell Laboratories and Cisco Systems in the United States before joining Ewha Womans University in 2002.
In 2019, Lim became the first woman to lead the Institute of Electronics and Information Engineers, a professional association for electrical engineers.
She was the first woman and the youngest to take the top job at the National Research Council of Science & Technology in January this year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing