Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Ex-minister decries U.S. congressional hearing on anti-N.K. leafleting ban
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A former unification minister on Monday denounced a planned U.S. congressional hearing on South Korea's ban on the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea as an interference in internal affairs.
Jeong Se-hyun, who currently serves as executive vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, made the remarks during an interview with a local radio station, days before a bipartisan caucus of the U.S. House holds the hearing on Thursday.
The caucus, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, said last week it will hold "a hearing on freedom of expression on the Korean peninsula" and five witnesses have been called in to testify, including Suzanne Scholte, a vocal anti-Pyongyang human rights activist.
------------
S. Korea asks for N. Korea's participation in regional forum through 'various channels': official
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea continues to try to persuade North Korea to join a Seoul-proposed regional cooperative forum on infectious diseases and other public health issues through "various channels," a unification ministry official said Wednesday.
Five countries, including South Korea, the United States and Japan, launched the cooperative forum in December after President Moon Jae-in proposed the idea during a U.N. General Assembly meeting in September.
Seoul has called for North Korea's participation from the beginning, though Pyongyang remains unresponsive.
------------
Number of incoming N. Korean defectors dropped by 77 pct on-year in Q1: official
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The number of North Korean defectors coming into South Korea dropped 77 percent to 31 in the first quarter this year as the North's anti-coronavirus border closures remained in place, a unification ministry official said Wednesday.
During the same period last year, 135 North Korean defectors entered the South.
The ministry official cited the North's border closure as one of the reasons for the sharp decline.
------------
U.S. lawmakers express concerns over S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban
WASHINGTON, April 15 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday expressed concerns over a recent South Korean law that prohibits the dispersal of propaganda leaflets to North Korea, noting the law may limit the freedom of speech of South Koreans and others working to promote human rights.
Their shared concerns were expressed at the start of a hearing hosted by a bipartisan caucus of the House of Representatives, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.
The leaflets were typically flown over the border by balloon.
-
