Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea's 'difficult' conditions come from own actions: White House spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's difficult conditions are caused by the actions of its own leadership, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday, insisting no U.S. actions or sanctions are targeted at the North Korean people.
She also said the U.S. continues to work with international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the impoverished North.
"I would say that no actions that we are taking as it relates to sanctions are meant to be targeted at the North Korean people," Psaki said in a daily press briefing. "They are in the conditions and the circumstances they're in, because of the actions of their leadership."
------------
U.S. focused on reducing threats from N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The main focus of U.S. policy toward North Korea will be to denuclearize the country and thus reduce threats posed to the United States and its allies, a State Department official said Friday.
"The review is ongoing, but we'll continue to focus on reducing the threat to the United States as well as our allies, and we'll also continue to strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people," said Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson, referring to the North Korea policy review that Washington earlier said will provide a new approach toward Pyongyang.
The spokeswoman said she had no timeline for the conclusion of the review.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities believe North Korea is ready to roll out a new 3,000-ton submarine, only waiting for the right timing, sources said Sunday.
The assessment comes after a U.S. think tank said the North has moved a submersible missile test barge at its missile test site to a different position, possibly indicating an upcoming test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
"Both South Korea and U.S. intelligence authorities made the assessment that North Korea has already finished building the 3,000-ton submarine unveiled in July 2019," according to sources.
------------
N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027: report
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons and dozens of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) by 2027, a research report said Tuesday, calling for South Korea and the United States to weigh "all options" to counter the evolving threats.
The Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the Rand Corp. made the estimate in a joint report, stressing "serious" considerations should be given to deploying tactical nuclear arms in the South and other measures to deter the North's possible attempt at nuclear warfare.
The report came amid signs of worrisome activity at the North's east coast shipyard seen as a site for submarine launched ballistic missile tests and after a U.N. panel report that Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs.
------------
N. Korea may be considering resumption of nuclear testing this year: U.S. report
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea may be considering whether it should resume its nuclear and long-range missile testing this year as it seeks to deal with the new U.S. administration on its own terms, a U.S. intelligence report said Tuesday.
The report from the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) also noted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may take a "number of aggressive" actions.
"Kim may be considering whether to resume long-range missile or nuclear testing this year to try to force the United States to deal with him on Pyongyang's terms," said the 2021 report on annual threat assessment.
------------
N. Korea may resume nuclear, ICBM testing: intelligence chief
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. intelligence official on Wednesday maintained that North Korea may resume its nuclear and long-range missile testing as part of efforts to drive wedges between the United States and its allies.
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence (DNI), testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
"For its part, North Korea may take aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape its security environment and will seek to drive wedges between the United States and its allies," she said at the Senate hearing.
------------
Satellite imagery indicates activity at NK's nuclear reprocessing facility: think tank
WASHINGTON, April 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea may have resumed the operation of its reprocessing facilities at Yongbyon to produce nuclear materials, a U.S. think tank suggested Thursday, citing recent satellite imagery.
The thermal infrared imagery of the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center, taken April 14, provides "strong indications" of activities involving the heating of buildings, said Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"These indications reveal clear patterns, distinct from the surrounding terrain and daily solar heating patterns, that suggest that the Radiochemistry Laboratory, its associated thermal plant, and the centrifuge plant resumed operations during the early part of March 2021 and have continued into mid-April 2021," it added.
(END)
