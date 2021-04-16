KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamyangFood 90,900 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,100 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 419,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 988,000 UP 11,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 170,000 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,400 DN 60
KAL 26,500 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 0
Shinsegae 277,500 UP 3,500
Hyosung 89,600 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,000 DN 500
SGBC 90,800 DN 1,700
LG Corp. 110,000 UP 500
Nongshim 293,000 DN 500
LGInt 32,700 UP 1,750
DB HiTek 54,100 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,750 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 19,550 DN 300
CJ 97,400 DN 300
JWPHARMA 30,200 DN 150
BukwangPharm 23,550 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 DN 800
Daewoong 35,800 UP 50
AmoreG 70,000 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 231,500 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,000 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 152,000 UP 4,000
KCC 272,000 DN 500
SKBP 111,500 DN 500
Daesang 26,300 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,650 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,350 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 179,500 UP 5,000
DOOSAN 52,000 UP 400
DL 92,000 UP 800
HITEJINRO 35,350 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,200 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 36,900 DN 550
Yuhan 67,000 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,600 DN 300
