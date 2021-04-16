KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 86,900 UP 1,700
SK hynix 137,500 0
Youngpoong 615,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,150 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,000 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 191,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,850 DN 450
Kogas 33,250 DN 50
Hanwha 31,550 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,400 UP 6,900
BoryungPharm 23,350 UP 800
L&L 16,600 UP 1,150
LotteChilsung 131,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,910 DN 20
POSCO 343,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 0
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 DN 10
LOTTE 34,500 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 45,450 DN 50
SamsungElec 83,900 DN 200
NHIS 12,000 DN 50
SK Discovery 58,700 DN 300
LS 66,200 DN 700
GC Corp 395,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 44,850 UP 700
Binggrae 63,300 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 694,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 308,000 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 40,350 UP 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 DN 100
SKC 148,500 UP 1,500
F&F 154,500 DN 2,000
NamsunAlum 3,960 UP 15
MERITZ SECU 4,665 UP 55
HtlShilla 84,000 UP 300
Hanmi Science 63,900 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 193,500 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing