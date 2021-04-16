KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 117,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,550 UP 100
GS Retail 37,550 DN 150
Ottogi 570,000 0
KSOE 137,000 UP 2,500
IlyangPharm 35,350 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,600 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 77,600 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 250,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 306,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,450 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 12,200 0
S-1 81,600 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 286,000 UP 1,500
HMM 31,150 UP 1,300
ZINUS 81,400 DN 900
OCI 130,500 UP 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 DN 1,100
KorZinc 421,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,390 DN 90
SYC 58,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 66,600 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 61,400 UP 500
S-Oil 79,200 UP 300
LG Innotek 217,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 263,000 DN 2,000
DWS 48,200 0
KEPCO 23,950 DN 150
SamsungSecu 41,600 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 UP 350
SKTelecom 302,000 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 59,000 DN 700
HyundaiElev 46,750 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 150
Hanon Systems 17,850 DN 50
SK 286,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 89,800 DN 600
Handsome 41,150 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 50
COWAY 66,700 DN 300
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's economy depends on chipmaking industry
(3rd LD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing