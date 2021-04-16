Hanssem 117,500 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,550 UP 100

GS Retail 37,550 DN 150

Ottogi 570,000 0

KSOE 137,000 UP 2,500

IlyangPharm 35,350 DN 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,600 UP 1,050

HYUNDAI WIA 77,600 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 250,000 DN 2,500

Mobis 306,000 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,450 DN 250

HDC HOLDINGS 12,200 0

S-1 81,600 DN 400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 286,000 UP 1,500

HMM 31,150 UP 1,300

ZINUS 81,400 DN 900

OCI 130,500 UP 6,000

LS ELECTRIC 58,800 DN 1,100

KorZinc 421,500 UP 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,390 DN 90

SYC 58,500 0

HyundaiMipoDock 66,600 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 61,400 UP 500

S-Oil 79,200 UP 300

LG Innotek 217,000 DN 1,000

Hanchem 263,000 DN 2,000

DWS 48,200 0

KEPCO 23,950 DN 150

SamsungSecu 41,600 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 14,900 UP 350

SKTelecom 302,000 UP 1,500

SNT MOTIV 59,000 DN 700

HyundaiElev 46,750 UP 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 150

Hanon Systems 17,850 DN 50

SK 286,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 89,800 DN 600

Handsome 41,150 DN 800

Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 50

COWAY 66,700 DN 300

(MORE)