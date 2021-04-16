Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 16, 2021

LOTTE SHOPPING 123,500 DN 500
IBK 9,150 DN 90
DONGSUH 31,600 DN 350
SamsungEng 14,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 6,340 UP 370
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 0
CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 100
KT 28,450 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 18,950 DN 400
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 UP 600
KT&G 82,800 DN 100
DHICO 14,000 UP 50
Doosanfc 51,400 DN 300
LG Display 24,700 DN 450
Kangwonland 24,300 DN 200
NAVER 391,500 UP 500
Kakao 119,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 912,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 136,000 0
DSME 28,400 0
DSINFRA 10,650 DN 150
DWEC 6,750 UP 20
DongwonF&B 195,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 36,000 DN 300
LGH&H 1,560,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 897,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 37,050 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,600 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,450 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 168,500 DN 3,500
Celltrion 308,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,600 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,500 UP 800
KIH 106,000 0
LOTTE Himart 40,400 UP 350
GS 41,650 UP 250
