LOTTE SHOPPING 123,500 DN 500

IBK 9,150 DN 90

DONGSUH 31,600 DN 350

SamsungEng 14,600 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 UP 2,500

PanOcean 6,340 UP 370

SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 0

CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 100

KT 28,450 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203000 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 18,950 DN 400

LG Uplus 13,150 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 UP 600

KT&G 82,800 DN 100

DHICO 14,000 UP 50

Doosanfc 51,400 DN 300

LG Display 24,700 DN 450

Kangwonland 24,300 DN 200

NAVER 391,500 UP 500

Kakao 119,000 DN 1,500

NCsoft 912,000 DN 8,000

KIWOOM 136,000 0

DSME 28,400 0

DSINFRA 10,650 DN 150

DWEC 6,750 UP 20

DongwonF&B 195,500 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 36,000 DN 300

LGH&H 1,560,000 DN 1,000

LGCHEM 897,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 37,050 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,600 DN 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,450 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 168,500 DN 3,500

Celltrion 308,000 DN 1,500

Huchems 22,600 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,500 UP 800

KIH 106,000 0

LOTTE Himart 40,400 UP 350

GS 41,650 UP 250

(MORE)