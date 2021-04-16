KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 26,700 UP 100
LIG Nex1 41,850 DN 500
Fila Holdings 45,800 UP 2,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,190 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 263,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 11,300 UP 150
SK Innovation 276,500 0
POONGSAN 35,150 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,700 DN 1,300
Hansae 20,800 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 88,700 UP 2,300
Youngone Corp 39,950 DN 50
CSWIND 84,900 UP 4,300
GKL 15,550 DN 100
KOLON IND 61,300 UP 500
HanmiPharm 353,500 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 130
emart 170,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY495 50 DN1050
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 200
HANJINKAL 54,700 0
DoubleUGames 68,400 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 131,500 DN 500
COSMAX 131,000 UP 8,500
MANDO 64,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 831,000 UP 25,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 41,400 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,550 UP 150
Netmarble 146,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59100 DN400
ORION 120,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,300 UP 150
BGF Retail 159,500 0
SKCHEM 275,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 27,900 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,250 DN 150
HYBE 249,000 UP 1,500
