CJ CGV 26,700 UP 100

LIG Nex1 41,850 DN 500

Fila Holdings 45,800 UP 2,900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 3,190 DN 100

AMOREPACIFIC 263,000 DN 4,000

FOOSUNG 11,300 UP 150

SK Innovation 276,500 0

POONGSAN 35,150 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 52,700 DN 1,300

Hansae 20,800 DN 300

LG HAUSYS 88,700 UP 2,300

Youngone Corp 39,950 DN 50

CSWIND 84,900 UP 4,300

GKL 15,550 DN 100

KOLON IND 61,300 UP 500

HanmiPharm 353,500 DN 4,500

BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 130

emart 170,000 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY495 50 DN1050

KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 200

HANJINKAL 54,700 0

DoubleUGames 68,400 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 131,500 DN 500

COSMAX 131,000 UP 8,500

MANDO 64,800 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 831,000 UP 25,000

INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 41,400 DN 600

H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,550 UP 150

Netmarble 146,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59100 DN400

ORION 120,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,300 UP 150

BGF Retail 159,500 0

SKCHEM 275,000 UP 500

HDC-OP 27,900 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 10,250 DN 150

HYBE 249,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)