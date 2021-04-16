Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
--------------------
(5th LD) Kim Boo-kyum, former four-term lawmaker, nominated as S. Korea's new prime minister
SEOUL -- Kim Boo-kyum, a former four-term lawmaker and interior minister, has been nominated as South Korea's new prime minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
President Moon Jae-in picked him in a Cabinet reshuffle intended apparently for new momentum in his leadership that was further dampened by the ruling Democratic Party's rout in the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections.
--------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the second straight day Friday as the country's virus fight is at a critical juncture of bracing for another wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 673 more COVID-19 cases, including 652 local infections, raising the total caseload to 112,789, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
Gov't holds vice-ministerial meeting to discuss Japan's Fukushima water release plan
SEOUL -- The government held a vice-ministerial interagency meeting on Friday to discuss measures to deal with Japan's plan to release a massive amount of radioactive water into the sea, including a push to take part in international verification, officials said.
The meeting came as Seoul is considering taking concrete action after Tokyo said it will discharge over 1.2 million tons of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, starting in 2023.
--------------------
(LEAD) 7 years after Sewol ferry disaster, harrowing losses still remembered
JINDO, South Korea -- Families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster returned Friday to the unforgiving sea that swallowed their loved ones seven years ago, a disaster that overturned their lives and left a lasting scar for the nation.
Onboard a ship rocking in choppy waters off the southwestern tip of the country, they cried as they mourned the victims, with the painful memories still fresh.
--------------------
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
SEOUL -- The density of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, will rise to "very bad" levels in Seoul and many other parts of South Korea, beginning Friday evening, due to the influx of yellow dust originating from deserts in northern China and Mongolia, a state forecasting agency said.
The PM 10 reading is to soar above the government-designated "very bad" level in the greater Seoul area and central and southern provinces, including Gangwon and Chungcheong, late Friday, according to the state-run National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center.
--------------------
Nomination of new USFK chief returned to president: U.S. Congress
SEOUL -- The nomination of the next commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has been returned to the White House as it was not handled during the previous Congress, congressional records showed Friday.
In December, then U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Army Pacific Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera to succeed Gen. Robert Abrams to lead the 28,500 American troops in South Korea. The nomination was later referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee for a confirmation hearing.
--------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th session on economic rebound hope
SEOUL -- South Korean shares advanced for the fifth day Friday, finishing just shy of the 3,200-point mark, as expectations of a global economic rebound and sound corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,198.62 points.
