Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon nominates new PM from outside loyalist group, technocrat ministers; seeks unity, stability for remainder of his term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon nominates new PM for unity; ruling party picks pro-Moon lawmaker as new floor leader (Kookmin Daily)
-- 50 days since inoculation campaign began, 2.65 pct have received vaccine shots; no exit of 'vaccine tunnel' in sight (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon taps Kim Boo-kyum as new PM; new Cabinet to focus on 'management' (Segye Times)
-- U.S. envisions third booster shot of Pfizer vaccine ... another setback for S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Boo-kyum hailing from southern region tapped as new PM for unity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Boo-kyum tapped as new PM, Noh Hyeong-ouk as land minister; last Cabinet reshuffle focuses on unity, management (Hankyoreh)
-- Cabinet reshuffle focuses on stability ... No surprising nominations (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Taken aback by public sentiment, Moon carries out Cabinet reshuffle focusing on unity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Why Kim Boo-kyum was nominated as last PM of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
Nomination of new USFK chief returned to president: U.S. Congress
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
(5th LD) Kim Boo-kyum, former four-term lawmaker, nominated as S. Korea's new prime minister