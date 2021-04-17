Today in Korean history
April 18
1974 -- South Korea and Uganda establish diplomatic ties.
1975 -- North Korean President Kim Il-sung visits China for the first time in 14 years and holds talks with his Chinese counterpart, Mao Zedong.
1983 -- A fire breaks out at a discotheque in Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, resulting in the deaths of 25 people.
1994 -- South Korea decides to use France's high-speed TGV train technology to build its own bullet train service.
2002 -- South Korea and Chile sign a double taxation avoidance accord.
2011 -- Chollian, South Korea's first geostationary communication and weather satellite, starts full commercial operations, 10 months after being launched from the Guiana Space Center in South America on June 27, 2010.
2013 -- Police conclude two national spy agents illegally intervened in the presidential election in 2012 by posting comments critical of the opposition party on the internet closely before the poll.
