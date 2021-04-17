Suga says he is prepared to meet N. Korean leader Kim to address abduction issue
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North decades ago.
He also said he is prepared to meet with Kim "without" any conditions to discuss ways to improve their countries' relationship.
"I am prepared myself to meet Chairman Kim Jong-un without conditions toward the resolution of the abduction issue and toward the establishment of a fruitful relationship with North Korea," the Japanese leader said in a virtual seminar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"I am determined to act by standing at the forefront myself."
His remarks came shortly after he and U.S. President Joe Biden held a bilateral summit at the White House.
"Both of us recognize that trilateral cooperation, including the ROK, has never been as important as today, and agreed to promote such collaboration," he said earlier in a joint press conference with Biden, referring to South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The Japanese leader reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation to completely, verifiably and irreversibly dismantle (CVID) North Korea's weapons of mass destruction.
"We must persistently seek the CVID of all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles of all ranges possessed by North Korea. Through close partnership with the United States and trilateral collaboration between Japan, the U.S. and ROK," he told the virtual seminar through his interpreter.
Suga said North Korea has fired some 80 missiles since 2013 when he was the chief cabinet secretary of Japan.
"All such launches are in clear violation of (U.N.) Security Council resolutions and threaten the peace and security of not only our country but of the whole region," he said.
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles late last month, resuming its short-range ballistic missile testing after a yearlong hiatus.
Pyongyang has continued to maintain a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.
"We will proceed toward full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions aiming for denuclearization of North Korea," the Japanese prime minister said.
Suga arrived here Thursday and is set to head home on Saturday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
Nomination of new USFK chief returned to president: U.S. Congress
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus battle at inflection point
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(5th LD) Kim Boo-kyum, former four-term lawmaker, nominated as S. Korea's new prime minister