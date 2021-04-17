Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 17, 2021
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Sunny 60
Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 0
Suwon 15/04 Sunny 60
Cheongju 16/06 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 14/03 Sunny 60
Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 60
Jeonju 16/09 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/09 Sunny 0
Busan 20/13 Cloudy 0
(END)
