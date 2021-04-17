Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy officer tests positive for COVID-19

All News 11:31 April 17, 2021

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections among military personnel to 690, the defense ministry said Saturday.

The officer belonging to a naval unit in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon was found to have contracted COVID-19 after he showed virus symptoms during his vacation this week, the ministry said.

Nationwide, South Korea added 658 new cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 113,444.

