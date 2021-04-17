FM Chung, U.S envoy hold dinner talks on climate change cooperation
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Saturday hosted a dinner meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Seoul to discuss bilateral cooperation to fight climate change.
The meeting came hours after Kerry arrived in Seoul following his four-day stay in Shanghai where he discussed cooperation with Chinese officials on the climate issue ahead of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week.
Before the meeting at Chung's official residence, Kerry wrote in a visitors' book, "Thank you very much for Korea's leadership on the climate crisis."
Though Chung and Kerry met in person for the first time in their current capacities, they had phone talks twice last month in a show of close coordination on the global environmental issue.
The agenda for Saturday's talks was expected to include preparations for the successful hosting of the climate summit slated for Thursday and Friday, and collaboration in their countries' respective efforts towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
Seoul has been actively cooperating with Washington in the fight against climate change, a nonpolitical issue that the U.S. regards as a realm for cooperation even with its strategic rival, China.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
-
Nomination of new USFK chief returned to president: U.S. Congress
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
Citibank to exit retail banking in 13 markets including S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 3rd day amid rising concerns over new virus wave