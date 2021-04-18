Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 18, 2021

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/06 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/07 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 16/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/07 Sunny 0

(END)

