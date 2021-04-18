Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 18, 2021
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 18/06 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 16/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/07 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/07 Sunny 0
