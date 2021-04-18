U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea was stabbed during a scuffle at a local bar, and police are searching for a suspect who is presumed to also be an American soldier, officers said Sunday.
The 21-year-old service member was stabbed in his stomach late Saturday at the bar in the city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, during a fight, according to Pyeongtaek Police Station.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and has received treatment, the officers said, adding that he is not in life-threatening condition.
Police are now investigating a Korean national who had been with the suspect at the bar on assault charges, and a search for the suspect is under way. Probe so far indicated that the suspect is also a member of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), according to the officers.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 4th day as sporadic infections continue
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
S. Korea to start vaccinations of care workers, airline crews
-
(LEAD) Kerry: Japan's coordination with IAEA is 'key' to ensuring safety in Fukushima water release