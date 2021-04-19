Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 April 19, 2021
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/06 Sunny 0
Busan 21/09 Sunny 0
(END)
