Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 April 19, 2021

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/06 Sunny 0

Busan 21/09 Sunny 0

