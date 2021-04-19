Seoul stocks nearly flat on valuation pressure
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday as investors took to the sidelines amid increased valuation pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.16 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,198.78 points.
Stocks got off to a muted start after the KOSPI gained in the past five sessions, closing Friday just shy of the 3,200-point mark on expectations of a global economic rebound and better earnings reports in the January-March season.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.48 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and internet portal giant Naver traded flat.
Mobile messenger operator Kakao advanced 1.68 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.22 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem slipped 0.22 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 2.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118.45 won to the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
-
S. Korea to start vaccinations of care workers, airline crews
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 600s for 4th day as sporadic infections continue
-
(LEAD) Kerry: Japan's coordination with IAEA is 'key' to ensuring safety in Fukushima water release