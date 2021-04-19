Korea Shipbuilding bags 208 bln won order for 2 oil tankers
All News 11:03 April 19, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 208 billion won (US$185.8 million) deal to build two crude-oil carriers.
Under the deal signed with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the 300,000-ton ships from the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said.
The deal has an option to construct one more same-sized crude-oil ship, KSOE said.
KSOE has won 11, or 42 percent, of 26 crude-oil carriers ordered globally so far this year.
