Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding bags 208 bln won order for 2 oil tankers

All News 11:03 April 19, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 208 billion won (US$185.8 million) deal to build two crude-oil carriers.

Under the deal signed with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the 300,000-ton ships from the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said.

The deal has an option to construct one more same-sized crude-oil ship, KSOE said.

KSOE has won 11, or 42 percent, of 26 crude-oil carriers ordered globally so far this year.

A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on April 19, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!