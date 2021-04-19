Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; stable vaccine rollout in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 600 for the first time in six days Monday mainly due to fewer tests over the weekend amid concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic as the country strives to get more people vaccinated.
The country reported 532 more COVID-19 cases, including 512 local infections, raising the total caseload to 114,646, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
PM nominee vows to present new gov't stance on pandemic-related support
SEOUL -- Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said Monday he plans to deliver a fresh government stance in terms of the pandemic-related public support programs in his confirmation hearing.
"Before everything else, I will try to find measures to give the public, fatigued by COVID-19, means of support, and prepare to deliver answers (at the confirmation hearing)," Kim told reporters as he arrived at his temporary office in central Seoul.
Moon urges move toward 'more mature' democracy in S. Korea on historic anniversary
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for nonstop efforts to further develop South Korea's democracy, as the country commemorated its historic pro-democracy movement six decades ago.
He paid tribute to the victims of the April 19 Revolution in 1960, which was led by students protesting vote-rigging in presidential elections by then President Rhee Syngman, during his visit to a national cemetery in Seoul.
Moon to join Biden-hosted climate summit this week
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in a multilateral meeting on climate change this week to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon is joining the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, slated for Thursday and Friday, along with dozens of other heads of state, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
(LEAD) S. Korea seeking to toughen regulations on internet-based exchanges with N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to require its citizens to win government approval in advance before exchanging digital files of films or books with North Koreans via the internet, the unification ministry said Monday.
In January, the ministry proposed revising the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act in a way that requires approval from the unification minister for cross-border exchanges of "immaterial things" via electronic tools and information and communication networks.
Number of S. Korean stay-at-home fathers hits new high in March
SEJONG -- The number of South Korean stay-at-home fathers reached an all-time high in March as fewer women took charge of bringing up kids, government data showed Monday.
A total of 13,000 South Korean men outside the labor force were in charge of child care last month, up 6,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS).
S. Korea's Q1 growth estimated to have recovered to pre-pandemic level
SEOUL -- South Korea's first-quarter economic growth is widely estimated to have recovered to pre-pandemic levels on a rapid rebound in exports and investment, experts said Monday.
South Korea's gross domestic product came to 468.8 trillion won (US$419 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2019, about a month before the new coronavirus hit Asia's fourth-largest economy.
