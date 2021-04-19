Moon to join Biden-hosted climate summit this week
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in a multilateral meeting on climate change this week to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon is joining the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, slated for Thursday and Friday, along with dozens of other heads of state, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Delivering a speech at a session to be held for two hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday (Seoul time), Moon plans to explain Seoul's commitment to strengthening its "climate action" and request global support for the second P4G summit on green growth and sustainable development, which is slated to take place in Seoul in May, Park added.
Moon's participation in this week's climate summit is expected to serve as a chance for South Korea and the U.S. to cement partnerships on the climate issue and solidify Seoul's position as a "leading" nation in the international campaign to tackle the problem.
Biden has convened the summit in a bid to stimulate efforts by the world's major economies to reduce emissions, the White House said earlier.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
BLACKPINK amasses 60 mln subscribers on YouTube: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
-
S. Korea to start vaccinations of care workers, airline crews
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 600s for 4th day as sporadic infections continue
-
(LEAD) Kerry: Japan's coordination with IAEA is 'key' to ensuring safety in Fukushima water release