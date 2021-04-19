Minor quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern region: KMA
All News 14:58 April 19, 2021
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- A 3.7 magnitude natural earthquake struck South Korea's southwestern waters on Monday afternoon, with no damage expected, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at around 2:20 p.m. in waters 54 kilometers northwest of Heuksan Island, part of the southwestern South Jeolla Province, 15 kilometers under water, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 35.07 degrees north latitude and 125.08 degrees east longitude.
No damage is expected from the quake, officials said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
