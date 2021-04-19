KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 199,000 UP 5,500
Hanssem 119,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 37,550 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,650 UP 100
Ottogi 572,000 UP 2,000
KSOE 140,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 35,300 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,900 UP 300
ZINUS 81,400 0
OCI 131,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,300 DN 500
KorZinc 420,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,240 DN 150
SYC 60,200 UP 1,700
HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 60,200 DN 1,200
S-1 81,700 UP 100
S-Oil 78,200 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 216,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 290,500 UP 4,500
HMM 33,400 UP 2,250
HYUNDAI WIA 77,400 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 265,000 UP 15,000
Mobis 305,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,350 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,000 DN 200
Hanchem 268,000 UP 5,000
DWS 47,600 DN 600
KEPCO 24,200 UP 250
SamsungSecu 41,200 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 0
SKTelecom 301,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 58,200 DN 800
HyundaiElev 46,350 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 UP 250
Hanon Systems 18,000 UP 150
SK 293,000 UP 7,000
Handsome 41,600 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 15,450 UP 400
COWAY 67,000 UP 300
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; stable vaccine rollout in focus
-
N. Korea's imports from China surge in March: data
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 600s for 4th day as sporadic infections continue